Chuave MP: Urgent Call for PNG Prime Minister's Resignation Amidst Unprecedented Unrest

In an unexpected turn of events, Chuave MP and Vice Minister of National Planning James Nomane has issued a compelling demand for the resignation of Papua New Guinea Prime Minister James Marape. This call to action comes in the midst of widespread unrest, unexpected deaths, and the rampant burning and looting of businesses in the capital city of Port Moresby, yesterday 10 January 2024.

MP Nomane directly attributes the escalating chaos in Port Moresby to Prime Minister Marape's perceived indecisiveness. Nomane, in a widely circulated video, unequivocally places the blame on Marape, stating, "No blame games, no excuses—the bug stops with the Prime Minister. He must resign." Nomane accuses Marape of being responsible for the economic downturn, failures in health and education, and the alarming deterioration of the nation into what he terms a "banana republic."

Advocating for a change in leadership, MP Nomane urges all Members of Parliament to unite and spearhead a comprehensive government overhaul. He contends that the current administration neglects the well-being of the citizens.

Furthermore, Nomane singles out Treasurer Ian Ling-Stuckey, calling for his immediate resignation due to alleged dissemination of falsehoods and misleading the public. The demand for accountability extends to Police Minister Peter Tsiamalili, accused of neglecting the pay and conditions of PNG police and eroding the standards of the Royal Papua New Guinea Constabulary.

Nomane perceives the turmoil in Port Moresby, marked by burning structures, looted shops, and widespread unrest, as a manifestation of the people's frustrations. In a passionate plea, he implores fellow MPs not to remain complacent but to actively address citizens' concerns and prioritize the nation's welfare.

As the city experiences chaos and the populace endures suffering, the resounding call for Prime Minister Marape's resignation underscores the urgent need for a change in leadership to reclaim the country, its economy, and the well-being of its people. The unrest in Port Moresby remains tense.





