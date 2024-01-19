Resolute Decision on Ling-Stucky's Demotion for Government Stability

In a recent development, former treasurer and Kavieng MP Ian Ling-Stuckey, currently serving as the Vice-Minister assisting Prime Minister, has gracefully accepted Prime Minister James Marape's decision amid recent social media criticism and calls for his removal.

Ling-Stuckey, acknowledged for his instrumental role in delivering all Marape Government budgets, was present at the swearing-in ceremony of the new ministers at Government House. He emphasized that the decision was made not solely in the interest of an individual but to uphold the principles of good governance and the integrity of the Government.

Despite facing criticism on social media and calls for his removal over economic handling, Ling-Stuckey remains committed to the government's objectives. Meanwhile, Deputy Prime Minister John Rosso welcomed the six new ministers to the cabinet, acknowledging the challenges they face in their new roles.

Rosso expressed gratitude to outgoing ministers Rainbo Paita and Ian Ling-Stuckey for their service in the National Planning and Treasury ministries, respectively.

In a separate development, Moresby South MP Justin Tkatchenko, reappointed as the Foreign Affairs Minister, expressed his readiness to resume work. Tkatchenko, who had resigned in May amidst controversy, stated his commitment to continue the progress made during his previous tenure.

Prime Minister James Marape, while announcing Tkatchenko's reappointment, highlighted his successful representation of Papua New Guinea at the international level during his previous term. Social Democratic Party Leader Powes Parkop commended the decision, describing Tkatchenko as one of the few hardworking and performing ministers in the cabinet.

This cabinet reshuffle reflects the government's commitment to addressing challenges and ensuring continued effective governance. The ministers, both outgoing and incoming, face the task of navigating the country through various economic and diplomatic challenges in the coming days.





