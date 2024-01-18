Marape-Rosso Government Announces Minor Cabinet Reshuffle: Six New Ministers Appointed

In a minor cabinet reshuffle, the Marape-Rosso Government has unveiled six new ministers to lead key portfolios, showcasing a strategic move to maintain government stability and allocate significant roles to major coalition parties.

Richard Masare Appointed to Oversee National Census and Statistical Office

Popondetta MP Richard Masare has been appointed to head the newly established Data Keeping Ministry. In this role, Masare will be responsible for overseeing the National Census, National Statistical Office, Electoral Commission, NID, and Constitutional-related matters.

Jimmy Maladina Takes Charge of Ministry of Petroleum

Esa'ala MP Jimmy Maladina has assumed leadership of the Ministry of Petroleum, separating it from the Energy Ministry, which will continue to be headed by Kerenga Kua.

Prime Minister James Marape Assumes Role as Treasurer

Prime Minister James Marape has taken on the role of Treasurer, emphasizing his commitment to key economic matters. Ian Ling Stuckey will serve as Minister Assisting the Prime Minister.

William Bando Becomes Coffee Minister

United Resources Party stronghold William Bando has been appointed as the new Coffee Minister, succeeding Aiye Tambua. This move strengthens ties between coalition parties and underscores the importance of key agendas.

Dr. Billy Joseph Takes Over Defence Ministry

Nipa Kutubu MP Dr. Billy Joseph is now in charge of the Defence Ministry.

Planning and Mining Ministries Assigned to Ano Pala and Muguwa Dilu

Rigo MP Ano Pala and Kundiawa Gembolg's Muguwa Dilu have been appointed to lead the Planning and Mining ministries, respectively.

Other Appointments Include:

Moresby South MP Justin Tkatchenko as the new Foreign Affairs Minister.

John Boito as the new Agriculture Minister.

Joe Kuli, Anglimp South Waghi MP, assumes the role of Minister for Correctional Services.

Prime Minister Marape clarified that the reshuffle aims to maintain government cohesion and provide major coalition parties with opportunities to lead crucial ministries. When asked about the possibility of a Vote of No Confidence, Marape affirmed his commitment to constitutional processes and expressed confidence in the support of like-minded MPs.

During the swearing-in ceremony, major coalition partners, including United Resources Party Leader William Duma and Social Democratic Party Leader Powes Parkop, expressed their unity and support for the Marape-Rosso government. They appreciated the recognition of their commitment and the allocation of ministerial positions to strengthen ties and advance shared agendas.

With these new appointments, the total number of ministries in the government now stands at 37, including Prime Minister Marape, who has taken on the additional role of Treasurer. The government emphasizes the infusion of fresh perspectives to propel the nation forward under the leadership of the Marape-Rosso coalition.





