PNG Teachers Anticipate 3% Increment Payment by April

In a recent update, President of the Papua New Guinea Teachers Association (PNGTA)Aita, Sanangkepe has announced that the long-awaited 3% increment payment for teachers is expected to be disbursed by April of this year.

Acknowledging the extended timeline since the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between the PNGTA and Teaching Service Commission in December of the previous year, Sanangkepe shed light on the current status of the process. According to him, the crucial document is currently in the hands of the Department of Personal Management (DPM).

The next step involves the DPM sending the document to the Registry for registration, marking a significant milestone in the processing journey. Sanangkepe reassured teachers that the payment is well underway, emphasizing, "It is in the process now, once the registry is satisfied with the registration, they will hand the document over to the salary section for processing."

In a direct message to all teachers in Papua New Guinea, Sanangkepe affirmed, "Therefore, I would like to inform all teachers in Papua New Guinea that by April of this year, the payment will be processed."

Despite the assurance, Sanangkepe noted that in the event some teachers are unable to receive their payments in April, special arrangements will be made to address their concerns separately.

This development comes as a relief for teachers eagerly awaiting the promised increment, signaling a step closer to the realization of their financial expectations. The PNGTA remains committed to ensuring a smooth and timely disbursement process for the benefit of all teachers across the country. Stay tuned for further updates on this significant development.





Next: