Prime Minister Marape Announces Formal Release of Vanimo-Green MP Belden Namah from Government

In a significant development today, Prime Minister James Marape has officially declared the release of Vanimo-Green Member of Parliament Belden Namah from the government. The decision follows a resolution reached by both the Parliamentary and Non-Parliamentary Wings of the Pangu Party.

Prime Minister Marape, while expressing appreciation for Namah's contributions since 2022, emphasized the significance of adhering to the demands of the Pangu Party. Acknowledging a personal friendship with Namah, Marape highlighted the necessity to prioritize the commitments of the party.

"Although Belden Namah and I share a personal friendship, I must prioritize the commitments of the party," declared Prime Minister Marape during the official announcement.

Additionally, Prime Minister Marape took a moment to commend six other Members of Parliament who had previously resigned. He granted them the freedom to join the Opposition as mandated leaders and encouraged them to contribute constructive alternatives for the country's development. Marape cited their signs of dissatisfaction as a valid reason for their departure.

In response to the announcement, Belden Namah issued a robust statement, contesting the manner in which his release was presented. Namah asserted his position and expressed his views on the circumstances surrounding his departure from the government.

This development marks a significant political shift and raises questions about the internal dynamics within the Pangu Party and the implications for the government's stability. Stay tuned for more updates as this story unfolds.





