Port Moresby City Residents Warned to Return Looted items Within Hours

In a stern announcement today, the State of Emergency (SOE) Controller and Acting Commissioner of Police, Donald Yamasombi, issued a warning to residents of the National Capital District (NCD) and Central Provinces who are currently in possession of looted items.

Residents are urged to surrender any unlawfully acquired properties to the nearest police station within the next few hours. The SOE Controller emphasized that failure to comply with this directive would result in appropriate action being taken.

The specific guidelines of the State of Emergency will be made public shortly, enabling security personnel to execute directives effectively. The SOE Controller stressed the importance of community cooperation in adhering to these guidelines for the safety and well-being of all citizens.

Police security personnel have already initiated efforts to recover stolen items, and these operations will continue. However, residents are strongly encouraged to voluntarily return the looted goods, particularly those taken from shops like Brian Bell.

In a notable mention, stolen property from Brian Bell is specifically directed to be brought back to the warehouse yard at Gerehu, where a fire incident had taken place earlier. The urgency of this request is underscored by the impending enforcement of the SOE guidelines.

Law enforcement agencies are expected to take swift action against individuals found in possession of looted items after the specified deadline. The community is reminded of the collective responsibility to maintain peace and order during this challenging period.

As developments unfold, the public is advised to stay informed through official channels and comply with the instructions issued by the authorities. The authorities aim to restore normalcy and security in the affected areas and seek the cooperation of all residents in achieving this goal.





