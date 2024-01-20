Deputy Prime Minister Rosso Shatters Speculations of Pangu Party Splitting

In an effort to dispel recent rumors of a potential split within the Pangu Party, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Lands and Physical Planning, John Rosso, has reaffirmed his allegiance to the party and its leader, Prime Minister James Marape.

Speaking at the official opening of the Tabubil-Telefomin Road in Western Province, the second-term Member of Parliament for Lae Open and prominent Pangu Party original, John Rosso, categorically dismissed speculations surrounding a divergence of the 10 Morobe MPs from the ruling Pangu Party.

Rosso emphasized that the Morobe MPs would stand united with Pangu Party, throwing their support behind Prime Minister James Marape as the nation approaches the 2027 National General Elections. Addressing political gossip and allegations, he asserted that the government remains intact and can only be altered through constitutional processes, such as a Vote of No Confidence in Parliament or through the people's mandate during elections.

The Deputy Prime Minister assured Prime Minister James Marape of his unwavering support, emphasizing the stability and unity within Pangu Party. In response to what he termed as mere "spectators cheering for their teams on the sidelines," Rosso urged the Opposition and other political factions to present their numbers on the floor of Parliament rather than disseminating unsubstantiated rumors that cause unnecessary anxiety and confusion among the public.

Describing the political climate as akin to a sports match, Rosso highlighted that it is the players—referring to the elected representatives—who hold the responsibility for the government's fate, either through parliamentary processes or the democratic will of the people during elections.

As the Deputy Prime Minister concluded his remarks during the road opening ceremony, he called for a focus on constructive political engagement and encouraged all stakeholders to contribute to the nation's progress rather than engaging in speculative distractions.





Next:























