PNG Police Crackdown on Internal Misconduct: 116 Officers Arrested, 74 Facing Disciplinary Charges

In a significant development aimed at enhancing discipline within the Papua New Guinea Police Force, Assistant Police Commissioner Anthony Wagambie Jr. revealed that 116 members of the force were arrested last year. Out of this figure, 74 officers are currently facing charges related to disciplinary matters.

Wagambie expressed satisfaction with the progress made in handling complaints against police personnel. "We made a significant improvement on discipline last year, and a lot of complaints against police personnel have been attended to, with administrative and criminal charges laid," he stated. He also affirmed the force's commitment to continuing this effort throughout the current year.

Heading the National Capital District and Central command, Wagambie emphasized the ongoing focus on addressing complaints related to unethical or illegal behavior within the force. "This year, we will continue to work on the mindset of individual police personnel," he added.

While highlighting the constabulary's established protocols and systems concerning discipline, Wagambie stressed the pivotal role of individual ethics. "It depends on individuals. If we can have (police officers) with the right values and morals, then we would have a better workforce, motivated and focused on achieving our policing goals," he asserted. He also underscored the importance of community cooperation, suggesting that the police force's effectiveness is closely linked to the community it serves.

Wagambie's remarks followed the emergence of closed-circuit television footage allegedly showing police officers breaking into a shop over the weekend. Addressing this incident, he assured that the officers involved had been identified and would face questioning. "We have also asked the shop where the alleged incident happened to provide the full footage," he mentioned, highlighting the ongoing investigation under Metropolitan Superintendent Silva Sika's oversight.

Promising continued disciplinary action against officers engaging in improper conduct, Wagambie emphasized the importance of maintaining ethical standards among law enforcement professionals and the need to root out any involvement in unethical or criminal activities within the force.





