The vital arteries of a community, roads, are not just pathways but lifelines, fostering mobility, economic growth, and job creation. In the Autonomous Region of Bougainville, Australia's commitment to road maintenance and rehabilitation is proving instrumental in driving local employment and empowering businesses.

Amidst this initiative, the Tortei village in Buka stands as a testament to the transformative power of the Community Work Agreement (CWA) program. This innovative program is empowering the region's youth by providing them with opportunities for employment and income generation, ensuring their sustainability and that of their families.

Australian Support for Road Maintenance Empowers Bougainville Community . Photo by Australian High Commission PNG

Under the CWA program, young individuals are actively engaged in various tasks essential for road upkeep. Their responsibilities range from grass cutting and drain cleaning to addressing the aftermath of natural calamities, such as clearing fallen trees post-strong winds and removing debris near bridges following heavy rainfall.

Since its inception in 2018, Australia has allocated PGK 18 million towards this program, injecting crucial support into the local community. Impressively, more than 63,000 community members have participated in the CWA, with 44% of these participants being women, highlighting the program's inclusive approach.

This concerted effort not only revitalizes the region's infrastructure but also serves as a catalyst for community involvement and gender equality. Australia's commitment to bolstering road maintenance in Bougainville not only fosters economic growth but also champions empowerment, ensuring a brighter, more sustainable future for the region.





