Australia Concludes Eight-Year Support Program for PNG's Law and Justice Sector, Introduces New Partnership

In a milestone for Papua New Guinea's law and justice sector, Australia marks the conclusion of its eight-year Justice Services and Stability for Development (JSS4D) program, a testament to their support since PNG's Independence. The transition initiates the upcoming Australia-PNG Law and Justice Partnership set to commence in January 2024.

Photo by Australian High Commission PNG

Representatives from various sectors congregated at a Reflections Workshop to discuss and evaluate the efficacy of Australia's aid to PNG's Law and Justice sector. The session aimed to identify successful strategies and areas for improvement in their support initiatives.

Notable achievements during the JSS4D program include:

Development of a Disability Inclusive Communications Guide facilitating effective communication between sector agencies and individuals with disabilities.

Training of FSVU officers, along with support extended to 49 FSV units, enhancing capabilities in handling Family and Sexual Violence cases.

Provision of logistical support for village court inspections and audits, bolstering local judicial processes.

Creation of the 'Going to Court' booklet tailored for children, aiding in understanding legal procedures.

Construction of the Bougainville Justice Centre, a pivotal hub accommodating various law and justice sector agencies in Bougainville.

Support rendered for the drafting of two bills, namely the Bougainville Court Bill 2023 and the Bougainville Community Courts Bill 2023.

The successful completion of the JSS4D program underscores Australia's commitment to strengthening PNG's legal and justice framework. The forthcoming partnership signifies a continued dedication to further enhance and develop Papua New Guinea's law and justice system in the years ahead.

