Prime Minister Marape Announces Major National Events and Initiatives for 2024

Prime Minister James Marape has unveiled plans for four significant national events set to take place this year, emphasizing the government's focus on youth mobilization, the national census, the PNG Games, and local level government (LLG) elections.

Addressing attendees during the 2024 public service dedication service held in Port Moresby on Friday, Marape highlighted the urgency of engaging Papua New Guinea's youthful population, citing the need to provide opportunities for those who have not actively participated in economic activities despite completing various levels of education.

"We have over four million Papua New Guineans under the age of 40 who lack engagement, especially in economic endeavors within our country," Marape stated. "Our aim is to mobilize these youths, offering them second chance learning opportunities, promoting small-to-medium enterprises (SMEs), and facilitating seasonal workforce programs in Australia."

The Prime Minister expressed the government's intention to establish connections with the United States, United Kingdom, and New Zealand, aiming to link them with SME programs. Marape emphasized collaboration not only with major financial institutions like Bank South Pacific and National Development Bank but also with smaller lenders, particularly those supporting women through micro-banking and other similar platforms. The goal is to increase access to soft finance and lending facilities, enabling youth and citizens to actively participate in SMEs across the nation.

Marape outlined the pivotal role of youths in the upcoming census and highlighted the subsequent LLG elections scheduled for mid-year, followed by the PNG Games slated for September in Mendi, Southern Highlands. These events are part of a larger plan to prepare the nation for the upcoming 50th-anniversary celebrations next year.

Assuring continued commitment to serving the people, Marape urged citizens to abide by the law and pledged government support to alleviate economic challenges faced by the population.

"As we navigate through 2024, if economic conditions become more challenging, your government is committed to implementing interventions to ease the burden on our citizens," Marape affirmed, signaling the administration's dedication to supporting the people during difficult times.





