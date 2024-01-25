MP Keith Iduhu Criticizes PM Marape's Legacy of Inconsistent Decision Making and Empty Statements

In a scathing critique, Hiri-Koiari Member of Parliament, Keith Iduhu, has condemned Prime Minister James Marape, accusing him of consistently making erratic decisions and delivering empty rhetoric without due consideration for law, logic, policy, or common sense.

Hiri-Koiari MP Keith Iduhu Condemns PM Marape's Inconsistent Decision making legacy of leadership

Keith Iduhu,MP for Hiri-Koiari, speaking at a press conference today, highlighted what he described as Prime Minister Marape's ongoing pattern of questionable leadership. He stated that members of parliament should not remain silent when faced with such evident shortcomings in leadership.

The Hiri-Koiari MP cited several recent instances to illustrate his concerns, including:

Cabinet Reshuffling Fiasco:

Prime Minister Marape's hasty reshuffling of the cabinet, attempting to place a minister in charge of constitutional offices that have historically remained independent. Following criticism from the Ombudsman Commission and public backlash, the Prime Minister backtracked, changing the ministry's name and downsizing the minister's roles and responsibilities.

Review of Additional Company Tax:

Marape's announcement this week of a review of the Additional Company Tax imposed on Bank of South Pacific (BSP) in 2022. Despite warnings from financial experts and analysts about the adverse effects of the tax on the banking sector, the government had previously stuck by it. The Prime Minister's belated realization has led to a 3-4 month review of the tax law.

Puma Energy Fuel Crisis:

Despite Marape's assurances that the energy crisis would not affect the country, Puma Energy declared its exhaustion of all avenues and announced rationing of fuel supply within 24 hours.

Empty Promises to Youths:

Iduhu criticized Marape for making promises without substantial policies or job creation plans, particularly referencing the Prime Minister's statement to unemployed youths about finding them in churches.

Iduhu summarized his critique, stating, "The Marape Manifesto is this: make a poor decision, get corrected, backtrack, and divert attention from the mistake." He labeled Marape's decision-making as "reckless and unacceptable" and expressed the fatigue of tax-paying citizens, industry leaders, and the general public with the Prime Minister's inconsistent statements.

In a broader assessment, Iduhu accused the government of being reactive rather than proactive, emphasizing the lack of coordination, fact-checking, research, accountability, and evidence-based decision-making.

He concluded with a call for his fellow MPs and Governors to refrain from self-worshipping statements and instead engage in critical and constructive discussions. Iduhu urged leaders to address the growing frustration among the public, emphasizing the need for tangible results over mere praise.





