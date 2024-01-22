Political Turmoil Unfolds as Fiji's Coalition Government Faces Power Struggle

The coalition government in Fiji is currently mired in a power struggle as Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka announced on Friday the removal of Aseri Radrodro from the cabinet, citing insubordination and disobedience. Radrodro, a member of the Social Democratic Liberal Party (SODELPA), represents the junior party in the three-way ruling government in Fiji.

In response, SODELPA is calling for PM Rabuka's resignation as the head of government, advocating for Deputy Prime Minister Manoa Kamikamica to assume the leadership role. The party's working committee convened over the weekend, resolving to request Rabuka's resignation and threatening to initiate negotiations with the opposition Fiji First party if their demand is not met.

Expressing disappointment, SODELPA General Secretary Viliame Takayawa noted the lack of consultation regarding Radrodro's dismissal and stated, "We have tolerated enough incompetence. We are here to work with them, with the current coalition government, to make sure that the coalition survives for the next four years, but this tolerance is getting slim every day."

The party's working committee advised the sacked minister to defy the Prime Minister's decision and report to work on Monday.

In a televised address to the nation on Sunday, Prime Minister Rabuka warned SODELPA and Radrodro that any attempt to return to work would be in defiance of the powers conferred on him by the Constitution. He clarified that Radrodro's dismissal was effective from January 22, 2024, and Gavoka would assume the Education portfolio.

Rabuka explained that Radrodro's dismissal stemmed from the termination of the chairperson and three members of the Fiji National University (FNU) Council in May 2023. The Solicitor General's Office deemed the decision unlawful, urging Radrodro to withdraw it. Despite directives and discussions, Radrodro failed to comply.

PM Rabuka called for all parties involved to "conduct themselves with respect for due process and the rule of law," emphasizing the importance of adherence to democratic values enshrined in the constitution.

The ruling People's Coalition Government comprises 29 Members of Parliament from the People's Alliance, National Federation Party, and the Social Democratic Liberal Party. The opposition Fiji First Party holds 26 members, setting the stage for a complex political landscape in Fiji.





