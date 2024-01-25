Don Polye offers insights on police strike, looting, MP resignations, and alleged tax cuts in PNG

In a comprehensive perspective shared by Don Polye, a prominent figure in Papua New Guinea's political landscape, he delves into the recent wave of challenges faced by the nation, addressing the police strike, looting incidents, the resignation of some MPs, and the alleged tax cuts that have become a contentious issue.

Polye, who has remained silent until now, expressed concerns about the negative emotions, deception, and lack of moral discipline evident in recent events. He acknowledges that his observations might be subject to criticism but asserts that they reflect strong perceptions prevailing in the current situation.

Key Observations:

Police Strike: Polye condemns the strike by the NCD police over taxation issues, deeming it unacceptable and the wrong approach. He criticizes the police union for lacking competence and failing to address the matter in a civilized manner.

Looting and Moral Collapse: The looting is characterized as a sign of moral decay, raising questions about parenting, the role of churches, the education system, and the efficacy of law enforcement in addressing societal issues.

Deaths and Responsibility: Polye describes the deaths resulting from violence and arson as cold-blooded murders, placing responsibility on those who are careless, irresponsible, and deceitful. He emphasizes that individuals across various roles share the blame.

Economic Impact: The loss of businesses and economic downturn due to the "black Wednesday" situation is labeled as foolish and blind. Polye questions the logic behind targeting businesses that are vital for the nation's sustenance.

Timing and Political Connection: Polye questions the timing of the police strike and its connection to an alleged tax issue. He suggests a possible link to the upcoming vote of no confidence (VONC) in January 2024.

MP Resignations: Polye respects the MPs who resigned from the Marape-Rosso Government, emphasizing their right to reflect their constituents' interests. He encourages responsible leadership in both the government and opposition.

Support for Marape-Rosso Government: Despite acknowledging mistakes made by previous Prime Ministers, Polye believes in supporting and guiding the Marape-Rosso Government to improve governance and public service.

Call for Stability and Continuity: Polye highlights the frequent disruptions caused by votes of no confidence (VONCs) and urges leaders to think carefully before proposing a VONC. He advocates for stability, consistency, and continuity in good governance.

Polye declares his decision to assist, support, and guide the Marape-Rosso Government in improving governance, public service, and learning from past experiences to transform the nation. He calls for unity and stability rather than a VONC, emphasizing the need for the ruling party to address national agendas.





