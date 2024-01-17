"Journeying a Thankless Society: PM Marape's PANGU Stands Resolute for PNG"

In a resolute message following the PANGU Caucus Meeting, Prime Minister James Marape reassured the nation of the party's steadfastness and commitment to serving the people of Papua New Guinea. In his address, PM Marape touched upon various issues, emphasizing the challenges faced by citizens in what he described as a "thankless society."

One of the key points addressed was the government's commitment to public servants, specifically mentioning the payment of outstanding police service allowances dating back to 2010. While acknowledging the disappointment over the non-implementation of the K20,000 non-tax-paying threshold in the 2024 Pay 1, PM Marape affirmed that the PANGU Parti, under his leadership, remains a leftist government dedicated to supporting the people.

PM Marape highlighted the party's ongoing initiatives, including the removal of project fees for education, the introduction of the Higher Education Loan program, and plans to expand tax rebates for those sending their children to national and international private education. He also reiterated the government's focus on SMEs, land and housing initiatives, and agriculture support for rural communities.

Addressing the Connect PNG Program, PM Marape emphasized its nationwide scope, citing examples of road development in Kantiba and Menyama as tangible progress in fulfilling the commitment to connect all regions. He assured the public that the government continues to work diligently to address critical issues.

In response to recent criticisms, PM Marape urged individuals to take specific actions if they question the government's integrity. He encouraged the reporting of any corruption allegations to relevant authorities and challenged critics to name an alternate Prime Minister along with their policies to solve national issues.

Acknowledging challenges faced by businesses affected by recent events, PM Marape assured support, mentioning budgetary allocations and ongoing discussions with the central bank to facilitate easier access to foreign exchange.

PM Marape concluded by expressing gratitude to his PANGU Ministers Caucus, noting their agreement to place their portfolios for restructuring Cabinet, demonstrating solidarity and concern for the nation's welfare. He apologized for any shortcomings, pledging continuous efforts to improve and build a better Papua New Guinea.

As PANGU reaffirms its commitment to the nation, PM Marape concluded with a heartfelt message, "God bless you all; contribute your best wherever you are. Goodnight."





Next: