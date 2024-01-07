Komati calls for PM Marape to address rampant corruption in PNG

PNG Think Tank Group Inc chairman Samson Komati has raised grave concerns about the rampant spread of corruption within state institutions, governmental systems, and across various sectors, affecting both public and private entities nationwide.

In an urgent plea directed at the country's Prime Minister James Marape , Komati outlined a comprehensive strategy to combat corruption effectively:

Urgent replacement of the current Police Commissioner with a no-nonsense figure committed to combating corruption within law enforcement. Dismissal of the current three PNG Ombudsman Commissioners, advocating for their replacement with resolute and professional individuals. Appointment of a Chief Justice known for a strong stance against corruption and possessing the capability to make tough judicial decisions. Substitution of the current Auditor General with an individual committed to scrutinizing financial records of state agencies and politicians without any bias, subjecting them to legal scrutiny. Appointment of an experienced Bank of PNG Governor, ensuring stringent governance to prevent banks, especially BSP Bank, from laundering corrupt money from national budgets into offshore accounts.

Komati emphasized the dire consequences of inaction, warning that the Prime Minister's lack of decisive measures against corruption weakens the nation. He highlighted the overarching control exercised by select elites over key governmental institutions and urged citizens to unite against corruption, utilizing various social media and public platforms.

He asserted that the current state of affairs, with a few powerful figures manipulating governmental offices and funds while others remain silent, allows corruption to flourish unchecked, endangering the nation's well-being and future prosperity. Komati called for collective action to preserve Papua New Guinea's wealth and secure a better future for its citizens.





