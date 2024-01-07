PNG Pepes Set Off for Netball Hong Kong FOUR NATIONS 2024 Series

As the PNG Pepes gear up for the Netball Hong Kong FOUR NATIONS 2024 Series, the nation extends massive good luck to the team! 🇵🇬 The tournament is scheduled to kick off on January 10, 2024, with the team expected to depart today (January 7, 2024), returning on January 14, 2024.

Jeperth Tulapi will lead the team as captain, supported by Michaela Kadlecek in the role of vice-captain, all under the expert guidance of Head Coach Annie Iamo. Dianne Evangeline Lahari takes charge as Team Manager, while Maria Yaki joins as the Team Physio. Regrettably, Assistant Coach Helen Edwards will not be accompanying the team on this trip.

In a statement issued by President Ulato, there was mention of changes within the team due to disciplinary actions taken against specific players. The statement emphasized the adherence to higher directives expected from athletes performing at this level.

Netball PNG extended their best wishes to the team, expressing hopes for a triumphant start to the year 2024 with the PNG Pepes proudly representing the Bird of Paradise in Hong Kong 🇵🇬. The organization expressed gratitude to sponsors, stakeholders, and partners for their unwavering support, acknowledging the collective effort in making this opportunity possible for the team.





