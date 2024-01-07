Officer Raises Concerns Over Policing Methods and Leadership in Papua New Guinea

An unidentified police officer has spoken out regarding the recent dismissal of 300 members of the Royal Papua New Guinea Constabulary (RPNGC) by Commissioner Manning, expressing mixed views on the matter.

The officer acknowledges the importance of removing "bad apples" from the police force to maintain its integrity, professionalism, and effectiveness. However, he also raised concerns about the implications of such a significant reduction in police personnel, amounting to a 20% decrease in manpower.

Questions are raised about the ranks of the dismissed officers, suggesting that this breakdown could reveal different stories behind the dismissals. The officer emphasizes the massive loss of manpower, attributing it to disciplinary issues and criminal acts, which they see as a clear failure in management at various levels within the police force.

The officer also directs attention to the ongoing criminal allegation of rape against Mr. David Manning, questioning his current status as the police commissioner and highlighting the absence of official announcements or gazettal regarding his position.

Amidst these personnel concerns, the officer highlights a larger issue of an already existing law and order crisis in Papua New Guinea. They criticize the government's failure to address this crisis, attributing it to mismanagement within the police force and a lack of political will.

Furthermore, the officer expresses worry about the unreplaced loss of officers through mandatory retirement, adding to the widening gap between the need for police services and the available manpower. They challenge the minister's claims of recruiting an additional 1000 officers per year, citing capacity limitations and lack of initiatives to supplement training centers.

The officer emphasizes the need for measured performance indicators, such as crime reporting, arrests, and convictions, to evaluate the effectiveness and efficiency of policing. They call for transparency regarding these figures, professional advancement courses, and attendance rates to ensure accountability and truthfulness in government claims.

In conclusion, the officer urges the government to prioritize the welfare of hard-working police officers and the citizens they serve, emphasizing the importance of doing what's right for the nation rather than engaging in misleading narratives or neglecting critical issues within the police force.





Next :



