PNG Prime Minister Marape Defends Political Integrity

In response to an editorial article titled "Too much power vested in politicians" published in The National newspaper, the Prime Minister James Marape has refuted claims suggesting that politicians hold an undue amount of power, particularly regarding fund allocation.

Prime Minister Marape emphasized that the country operates within a democratic framework where power is distributed and regulated by law. He clarified that no individual politician possesses absolute or unilateral authority. He highlighted that the disbursement of development funds, whether at the provincial, district, or national level, strictly adheres to the stipulations outlined in the Public Finance Management (PFM) Act, following procurement laws and procedures.

Disputing the implications made by The National, Marape clarified that these processes are overseen by public servants, with no direct control held by politicians. He expressed disappointment at the newspaper's editorial, considering it contemptuous towards all elected leaders and urged media outlets to verify facts before publication.

Marape underlined the democratic laws in place that ensure a division of power with checks and balances, including reporting requirements. He stressed that citizens have the right to scrutinize the work of their leaders, as all development funds are mandated by law to be reported to the Department of Implementation and Rural Development.

Highlighting legislative accomplishments, Marape pointed out the passage of the Independent Commission Against Corruption (ICAC) Bill in 2020, with allocated funding for ICAC operations. He also underscored an amendment to the Leadership Code allowing the suspension of leaders for five years if they misuse their official powers—an unprecedented move since the nation's independence in 1975.

The Prime Minister urged the media to consider a broader context and factual accuracy before making assertions, reiterating the current government's commitment to transparency, accountability, and upholding the rule of law.





