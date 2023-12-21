PNG's Porgera Mine reopens today

The Signature by Papua New Guinea's acting Governor General Job Pomat on Wednesday stamps the final approval for Porgera Mine to restart operations on Friday.

“This is the final stage of reopening of Porgera Mine… we are finally here,” Mining Minister Ano Pala summarizes the agreement signing at the government house by New Porgera Limited, Porgera mine landowners and the Enga Provincial Government.

A delighted Prime Minister James Marape knows the decision made four years ago to negotiate a new mining deal “has reached the finish line.”

The “New Porgera project commencement agreement” confirms the equity structure of what is for landowners and provincial government.

“All in all, 7.5% SML landowners in and around the project areas, 2.5% for LMP [Lease for Mining Purpose] areas and 5% for provincial government secured in this amendment to Porgera Commencement Agreement.

“Today (yesterday) also, we signed the notice for mine recommencement, part of the process for clearance, we are now all set for December 22,” Mr. Marape said.

In a recent media statement by mine operator, New Porgera Limited states that “all legal and contractual conditions necessary for the reopening of Porgera Mine have now been met and the mine is set to officially restart operations on December 22, 2023.”

Enga Governor Sir Peter Ipatas, who was part of the negotiations for the new mining deal in the last few years praised the approached taken by the prime minister.

“It has been a transparent process… this is the first time a national government has let a province to be part of the negotiation.

“There is no compromise” this deal, I have been part of all the negotiations.”

Sir Peter challenged the national government to complete the landowners’ development forum so other impacted provinces will also be compensated.

“We want to go through the process of development forum, so neighboring provinces and people who are affected, as a result of mining in Porgera can be assisted and compensated for feeling some negative impacts of the mine, along the riverine areas.”

Prime Minister Marape said “I want to give assurance that in early January, the [mining] minister will call for the consultations to take place, in which all other discussions in respect to position papers submitted by all affected areas.

“That include the riverine, the three or four provinces concern, including Enga itself, including the power and nylon plant (landowners) in Hela Province.”

NBC / ONEPNG

Next :