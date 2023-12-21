PNG - China Direct Flights launched , A milestone for PNG-China Relations

GUANGZHOU, CHINA: The China Southern Airlines' maiden service to Amazing Port Moresby from Guangzhou was launched this evening (Tuesday evening) at Baiyun International Airport, hours before its take-off at 01:00 am (3 am PNG Time) on Wednesday morning.

It will service the route once every week after this inaugural flight following the issuance of a license last Friday.

Witnessed by NCD Governor Hon. Powes Parkop and his fellow Guangdong Governor Wang, staff, management, and board members of the airlines, PNG, and Chinese Government officials, it was hailed as a significant milestone for both countries.

The inaugural flight, a 787-9 Dreamliner, had 150 passengers onboard with 11 tonnes of cargo, while 180 passengers were booked with 3 tonnes of cargo on its return flight.

Speaking during the launch, PNG Minister for Transport and Civil Aviation, Walter Schnaubelt, said “the entry of China Southern Airlines into Port Moresby is a bold step towards unlocking new business opportunities and deepening our people-to-people relationships, echoing sentiments of China’s President Xi Jinping and our Prime Minister Hon. James Marape in numerous meetings.”

He described this milestone as wings of friendship from the Southern gate of China to the heart of the South Pacific.

Welcoming the initiative, Governor Parkop said under the Amazing Port Moresby branding, they were equally pushing to promote business, investment, trade links, and tourism.

Commending Prime Minister James Marape, Minister Schnaubelt, and Trade and Investment Minister, Richard Maru for making it possible, Governor Parkop states that China tops the world tourism index.

Chinese tourists coming to Port Moresby and transiting out to other provinces will face problems returning to the city for catching international flights back to China.

Thus, he calls for a proposed recapitalization of Air Niugini through inviting China Southern Airlines to take up a 40 percent stake in the airline company, rather than getting another loan for the same.

Fiji Air is viable and reliable due to such a partnership with Qantas and Air New Zealand, said Governor Parkop.





