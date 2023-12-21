PNG Education Department announces Selection lists for Grade 11 for 2024 Academic year
The Papua New Guinea Education Department has announced the selection list for Grade 11 Students for 2024 academic year.
The selection include normal secondary schools and School of Excellence.
Students and parents can view the results on the following links
Highlands Region
- Grade 11 Selection List Western Highlands Province
- Grade 11 Selection List Southern Highlands Province
- Grade 11 Selection List Simbu Province
- Grade 11 Selection List Jiwaka Province
- Grade 11 Selection List Hela Province
- Grade 11 Selection List Enga Province
- Grade 11 Selection List Eastern Highlands
Southern Region
- Grade 11 Selection List National Capital District
- Grade 11 Selection List Western Province
- Grade 11 Selection List Oro Province
- Grade 11 Selection List Milne Bay Province
- Grade 11 Selection List Kiunga/Lake Murray
- Grade 11 Selection List Central Province
New Guinea Islands Region
- Grade 11 Selection List West New Britain Province
- Grade 11 Selection List New Ireland Province
- Grade 11 Selection List Manus Province
- Grade 11 Selection List East New Britain Province
MOMASE REGION
- Grade 11 Selection List West Sepik Province
- Grade 11 Selection List Morobe Province
- Grade 11 Selection List Madang Province
- Grade 11 Selection List East Sepik Province
Grade 11 Selection List for National High Schools
