PNG Education Department announces Selection lists for Grade 11 for 2024 Academic year

December 21, 2023 ,

 The Papua New Guinea Education Department  has announced the selection list for Grade 11 Students for 2024 academic year.

The selection include normal secondary schools and School of Excellence. 


Students and parents can view the results on the following links

Highlands Region

Southern Region 

New Guinea Islands Region 

MOMASE REGION 


Grade 11 Selection List for National High Schools 


