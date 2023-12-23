Air Niugini Resumes Flights to Cairns, Australia

Papua New Guinea National Flag carrier Air Niugini has advised the general public that the airline has resumed flights to Cairns airport, Australia since yesterday, Tuesday 19th December.

Flight PX 98 departed Port Moresby for Cairns yesterday afternoon and returned last night with passengers disrupted from the previous flights. This is followed by normal scheduled operations today.

Air Niugini suspended operations to Cairns airport since Monday due to continuous rain and flooding that resulted in the closure of the airport.

The airline operates daily flights to Cairns with two flights every Monday and Friday.





