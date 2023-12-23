Header Ads

Home > Business > Headlines > Travel > Trending News > Air Niugini Resumes Flights to Cairns, Australia

Air Niugini Resumes Flights to Cairns, Australia

December 23, 2023 , , ,

Papua New Guinea National Flag carrier Air Niugini has advised the general public  that the airline has resumed flights to Cairns airport, Australia since yesterday, Tuesday 19th December. 


Flight PX 98 departed Port Moresby for Cairns yesterday afternoon and returned last night with passengers disrupted from the previous flights.  This is followed by normal scheduled operations today.

Air Niugini suspended operations to Cairns airport since Monday due to continuous rain and flooding that resulted in the closure of the airport. 

The airline operates daily flights to Cairns with two flights every Monday and Friday.


Next : 

PNG Education Department announces Selection lists for Grade 11 for 2024 Academic year

Post a Comment

Powered by Blogger.