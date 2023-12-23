PNG Tertiary Selection lists for Colleges and Universities for 2024 academic year announced
Statement by DHERST
The Papua New Guinea Department of Higher Education, Research, Science, and Technology (DHERST) is pleased to announce the release of the National Selection results for the upcoming academic year 2024.
As part of our commitment to transparency and accountability, the National Selection process is conducted online through the National Online Selection System (NOSS). Successful Grade 12 School Leavers have met the essential admission criteria and secured a ranking within the allocated quota for their chosen study program.
For those who have been selected, please take note of the following key information:
1. Forwarded Personal Details:
• The personal details submitted during the application process have been transmitted to the respective Higher Education Institution (HEI) that selected the applicant.
2. Admissions Offer Letter:
• Anticipate receiving an admissions offer letter directly from the chosen Higher Education Institution. The institution will communicate specific details regarding your acceptance.
3. TESAS (Tertiary Education Student Assistance Scheme)
Eligibility:
• If the selected study program is eligible for National Government
scholarship awards through TESAS, you may qualify for financial support.
• Check your TESAS status in the National Selection List.
Log in to the NOAS (apply.dherst.gov.pg) and review the MyStatus section by the third week of January 2023 for scholarship access details.
For Grade 12 School Leavers who were not selected, please be aware of
the following:
- Your application has been successfully transferred to the National Online
- Selection System (NOSS) Admissions Pool. In the event that a Higher
- Education Institution did not achieve full yield in the National Selections,
- your application may be considered from within the NOSS Admissions Pool.
- Please check the MyStatus section on the NOAS platform from December
- 2023 to March 2024.
If your GPA is below 2.0, the likelihood of consideration from the National
Admission Pool may be limited. We highly recommend considering an academic upgrade with the intention to reapply for further studies as a Non School Leaver. Do not lose hope; your educational journey can continue.
///
Selection Results can be viewed from the following links
Selection List for PNG Universities
- University of Papua New Guinea Acceptance list 2024
- University of Technology Acceptance List 2024
- University of Goroka Acceptance List 2024
- Divine Word University Acceptance List 2024
- Pacific Adventist University Acceptance list 2024
- PNG Natural Resources and Environment acceptance list 2024
- Western Pacific University Acceptance List 2024
- IBS University Acceptance List 2024
- Southern Cross University Acceptance list 2024
- Innovative University of Enga Acceptance List 2024
Selection list for PNG Teachers Colleges
- St Peter's Channel Catholic College Of Secondary Acceptance List 2024
- Southern Highlands Teachers College Acceptance List 2024
- Simbu Teachers College Acceptance List 2024
- Sacred Heart Teachers College Bomana Acceptance List 2024
- Reverend Maru Memorial Teachers College Acceptance List 2024
- Melanesian Nazarene Teachers College Acceptance List 2024
- Madang Teachers College Acceptance List 2024
- Holy Trinity Teachers College Acceptance List 2024
- Gaulim Teachers College Acceptance List 2024
- Dauli College Of Higher Education Acceptance List 2024
- Our Lady of Sacred Heart Teachers College at Kabaleo (OLSH Kabaleo Teacher College) - Divine Word University 2024
- Kaindi St Benedicts Teachers College - Divine Word University 2024
- Sonoma Adventist College Acceptance List 2024
Selection List for PNG Nursing Colleges
- St. Barnabas School Of Nursing Acceptance List 2024
- Sacred Heart School Of Nursing, Lemak Acceptance List 2024
- Rumginae School Of Nursing Acceptance List 2024
- Nazarene School Of Nursing Acceptance List 2024
- Lutheran School Of Nursing Madang Acceptance List 2024
- West New Britain School of Nursing Acceptance List 2024
- Lae School of Nursing Acceptance List 2024
- Kundiawa School of Nursing Acceptance List 2024
- Highlands Regional School of Nursing acceptance list 2024
- Divine Word University Acceptance List 2024
- Pacific Adventist University Acceptance list 2024
- Innovative University of Enga Acceptance List 2024
Selection List for PNG Business Colleges
- International Training Institute Acceptance List 2024
- Port Moresby Business College Acceptance List 2024
- Kokopo Business College Acceptance List 2024
- Datec Learning Center Acceptance List 2024
- Sonoma Adventist College Acceptance List 2024
- Caritas Business College Acceptance List 2024
Selection Technical College
Check
- West New Britain Technical College Acceptance List 2024
- Mt Hagen Technical College Acceptance List 2024
- Madang Technical College Acceptance List 2024
- Goroka Technical College Acceptance List 2024
- Don Bosco Technical Institute DBTI Acceptance List 2024
- Don Bosco Simbu Technical College Acceptance List 2024
- Bougainville Technical College Acceptance List 2024
- National Polytechnic Institute Of PNG Acceptance List 2024
- Port Moresby Technical College Acceptance List 2024
- Acceptance List For Aiyura Aircraft Engineering School 2024
- Acceptance List For Acatech Aviation College For 2024 Academic Year
Selection List for Agriculture College
Next :
Post a Comment