PNG Tertiary Selection lists for Colleges and Universities for 2024 academic year announced

Statement by DHERST

The Papua New Guinea Department of Higher Education, Research, Science, and Technology (DHERST) is pleased to announce the release of the National Selection results for the upcoming academic year 2024.

As part of our commitment to transparency and accountability, the National Selection process is conducted online through the National Online Selection System (NOSS). Successful Grade 12 School Leavers have met the essential admission criteria and secured a ranking within the allocated quota for their chosen study program.

For those who have been selected, please take note of the following key information:

1. Forwarded Personal Details:

• The personal details submitted during the application process have been transmitted to the respective Higher Education Institution (HEI) that selected the applicant.

2. Admissions Offer Letter:

• Anticipate receiving an admissions offer letter directly from the chosen Higher Education Institution. The institution will communicate specific details regarding your acceptance.

3. TESAS (Tertiary Education Student Assistance Scheme)

Eligibility:

• If the selected study program is eligible for National Government

scholarship awards through TESAS, you may qualify for financial support.

• Check your TESAS status in the National Selection List.

Log in to the NOAS (apply.dherst.gov.pg) and review the MyStatus section by the third week of January 2023 for scholarship access details.

For Grade 12 School Leavers who were not selected, please be aware of

the following:

Your application has been successfully transferred to the National Online

Selection System (NOSS) Admissions Pool. In the event that a Higher

Education Institution did not achieve full yield in the National Selections,

your application may be considered from within the NOSS Admissions Pool.

Please check the MyStatus section on the NOAS platform from December

2023 to March 2024.

If your GPA is below 2.0, the likelihood of consideration from the National

Admission Pool may be limited. We highly recommend considering an academic upgrade with the intention to reapply for further studies as a Non School Leaver. Do not lose hope; your educational journey can continue.

Selection Results can be viewed from the following links

Selection List for PNG Universities



Selection list for PNG Teachers Colleges





Selection List for PNG Nursing Colleges



Selection List for PNG Business Colleges

Selection Technical College

​Check





Selection List for Agriculture College





