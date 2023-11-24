CPL Group enters Miss Bird of Paradise PNG Pageant 2023, announces the first Miss City Pharmacy

CPL Group, through its brand City Pharmacy, is pleased to announce its entry into the Miss Bird of Paradise PNG (Miss BOPPNG) Pageant, a platform for young women to speak on issues of importance in society and become cultural ambassadors of PNG. The platform was previously known as the Miss PNG Pacific Islands Pageant.

As a health brand that is well-known and trusted across Papua New Guinea, the Miss BOPPNG platform presents a unique opportunity for City Pharmacy to advocate on the importance of health, education, inclusion and well-being. It is with this that CPL is pleased to sponsor Tyla Singirok as the first ever Miss City Pharmacy.

Miss Singirok, 21, from Central and Madang Province, is a Final Year Mining Engineering Student at the Papua New Guinea University of Technology. She is passionate about advocating on education and inclusion, and has decided to enter the platform to further speak on issues young people, especially young women and people living with disabilities face.

“This platform encourages young Papua New Guinean women to be taken on a journey of self-discovery and improvement, by stepping outside of our comfort zone to grow in confidence, while advocating for good”, said Tyla in thanking CPL and Miss BoPPNG.

Present at the announcement were Chairlady of the Miss BOPPNG Platform, Anna Bais and her committee. “I would like to thank CPL for being the first sponsor to come onboard. We acknowledge the work City Pharmacy has been doing in our communities and we appreciate them coming on board to sponsor a contestant for the very first time”, said Anna.

“This platform is not only about empowering our young women, but also about helping to educate children living with disabilities and allowing them the access to education to participate in the development of our country. We also congratulate Miss Tyla Singirok, Miss City Pharmacy, and welcome her participation in the inaugural Miss BOPPNG Pageant.”

CPL Group Marketing and Communications Manager, Christopher Lam further added, “We are excited to sponsor Tyla this year and believe she will represent not just our brand, but the young people she will be speaking for well". "We also welcome Wandid Amini Korimbo from Niugini Native, as Miss City Pharmacy’s official designer in this journey.”





More information on the Miss BoPPNG Pageant can be found on their official Facebook Page.





