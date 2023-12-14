PNG Government Owned Enterprises worth K13 billion: Duma

Papua New Guinea Government owned enterprises are worth K13.2 billion and have contributed 1.3 per cent to the country’s gross domestic product between 2010 and 2020.

The Papua New Guinea's Minister for State Enterprises William Duma said this during the 17th annual PNG Resources and Energy Conference in Sydney, Australia, yesterday.

Duma said that for headline resource developments to be developed and commercialised, the SOEs must provide efficient services in the airlines, telecommunications, energy, water and sewerage, internet services, banking and port industries for such projects.

The Government owned 11 State enterprises, which hold backbone infrastructure assets and operations in water, power, ports, airlines, telecommunications, postal services and logistics, banking and development finance, agriculture and vehicle insurance.

These SOEs contributed significantly to all sectors of the economy including health, education, primary industry, banking and finance, manufacturing, trade and commerce, retail and wholesale, transportation and others. “They are significant enterprises that must be properly managed,” Duma said.





