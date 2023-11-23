MORE than K20 billion has been budgeted for the Connect PNG Programme over the next 15 years, with K7.9 billion for the first five years already allocated, Parliament has been told.

K20 billion for connect PNG programme

Works and Highway Minister Solan Mirisim said the same amount would be allocated for the next two phases over five years each.

Some contracts have already been given while some are still with the National Procurement Commission.

He told Parliament that by early next year, roads not captured previously would be on tender to cover all provinces.

Mirisim was responding to North Fly MP James Donald who queried about the funding of the Connect PNG programme so far, and which source of funding catered for the new Tabubil-Telefomin highway.

Mirisim explained that the part of the highway funding came from the Ok Tedi Mining Ltd (OTML) tax credit scheme (TCS).

Statement/TheNational/ONEPNG

Also read