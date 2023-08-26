Kiunga Secondary School students receive Prizes from OTML

Three upper secondary school students of Kiunga Secondary School received prizes from OTML's Environment team today.

The prizes were from this year’s World Environment Day(WED) in June, which is commemorated every year by OTML and schools in Tabubil area.

Last year, the OTML Environment department included St. Gabriel's Technical Secondary School and Kiunga Secondary School in the WED competition for grade eleven and twelve students to take part in schools.

This year’s WED, the OTML’s environment department, ran a business proposal competition based on the theme “Solution to plastic pollution” in which a number of students took part in.

The prize winners for Kiunga Secondary School were Grace Giru, Moses Tami, and Lamech Twanoe.

Giru got the first prize and Tami second for the grade eleven, and for the grade twelve, Twanoe was the only student who got the prize.

Senior Environment Officer for OTML ‘s Environment Department, Miss Jessica Bablis said Kiunga Secondary School did well in the competition this year, and they were very impressed with their submissions.

Meantime, OTML is a socially responsible mine which involves communities through their community relations department through Ok Tedi Development Foundation (OTDF) and WED is one way to get the community involved in creating environmental awareness within schools as well as within communities in addressing global and local issues on what they can do locally.

