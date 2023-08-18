Pomaleu Instructs PNG Governent Departments to implement anti-corruption Policies

Papua New Guinea Chief Secretary to Government, Ivan Pomaleu has issued a verbal instruction to all Departmental and Agency Heads to develop anti-corruption policies for their agencies.

The Chief Secretary gave the instruction during the launching of the Department of Prime Minister and National Executive Council’s Anti-Fraud, Anti-corruption and Whistle-blower Protection Policy (AAWP) at the APEC Haus yesterday (17/08/23).

“Our Government has established the legal framework and policy intentions, it is our collective responsibility as stakeholders, government or private sector, all of us will need to develop our own responses to the government intentions,” Mr Pomaleu said.

“This is about building personal accountabilities.”

Mr Pomaleu said the development and launching of the AAWP is the Department’s response to the Government’s intentions, though, this Department may not be the best Department to take the lead in promoting the intentions of the government.

The Chief Secretary informed Prime Minister James Marape that he is pleased that the Department has developed the policy, which is the answer to his political commitment.

“We thought that we should do this, so that you can go out there and comfortably speak on the issues, knowing that your Department is working on getting your house in order.

“To me, the policy means that we are empowering people who will help us in the fight against corruption in the Department and it will hold everyone accountable.”

The Government’s job is to set the policies and guidelines, enact legislations and build

integrity institutions, " he said.

“We can have all of that but if we do not take personal responsibility or build accountabilities that mainly regulate our own behaviour on a day-to-day basis, then all of that done at the high level will not work.

“We may not bring the kind of commitments that we need to bring to our work space if we do not have that. So, today is about building personal accountabilities.”

He said the Prime Minister has talked about the massive investments that have gone into the Health Sector and Connect PNG program, which is the flagship program of the Government, and also about taking more from our resources for our people, leaving no one behind.

Caption: From left: Chief Secretary Ivan Pomaleu is ready to sign the AAWP Policy Consent Form while it's being prepared by PMNEC Legal Director Jacqueline Garoau at APEC Haus





