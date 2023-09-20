PNG PM Marape begins End of Year International Travels

Papua New Guinea Prime Minister James Marape kicks off his end of year international visits next week starting with United States, Hong Kong, China and later Australia.

PM Marape will kick off his VIP visits this weekend to join other world leaders starting with the US President Summit which will be held in Washington DC from September 25th to the 28th including a meeting with US President Joe Biden at the White House.

Deputy Prime Minister John Rosso is already at the United Nations General Assembly with his delegates.

The PM Hon. James Marape , while addressing the media on the eve of the country’s independence anniversary over the weekend said that his visit to the US will be next week, later his visits to Beijing and Hong Kong in October, November he will again be in the United States, San Francisco for the APEC Leaders’ Summit before heading to Australia in December for the bilateral meetings with his counterpart and to attend the Mining Conference in Sydney.

The US -Washington summit is an opportunity for site leaders to share innovative ideas and galvanise commitments and initiatives across three principle themes: strengthening democracy and defending against authoritarianism; fighting corruption; and promoting respect for human rights and engage, listen, and speak honestly about the challenges facing democracy globally and within participating countries, including the United States.

“I have also other important trips coming up. I have been invited to meet US President (Joe) Biden at the White House…and I also have a meeting with President Xi Jinping in October in Beijing,” PM Marape said.

“Many ask me why those visits, when PNG connectivity to the world needs to be made, we produce and we need to export to markets, and you have your Prime Minister as your number one pitchman.

“When Prime Minister makes that connectivity, it is really up to all agencies of State to step up, but all in their economy.”

“Two bigger visits coming up for us representing our country, visit to USA, him going to UN and I will be going for President Biden meeting at White House and also have a meeting with President Xi Jinping in Beijing.

“We will coincide that meeting with the first major international investment conference in Hong Kong, it is a sold-out conference right now and I want to thank Anthony Smare and the team from the Chambers of Mines and Petroleum, they are organizing this, so after that when I come back we also have the Pacific Islands Forum meeting to visit and I have one visit to Australia later this year for the Mining Conference as well as the visit to Australia for bilaterals.

“I just want to indicate to the country that when Prime Minister does visit outside or Deputy Prime Minister does his visit we don’t take the whole government with us, the government is still functional in our absence.”





