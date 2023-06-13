PNG Police Commissioner Manning says more arrests to follow after Peter O'Neil

The Former Prime Minister and member for Ialibu-Pangia, Peter O’Neill was charged with three counts of giving false evidence under oath, during the Commission of Inquiry into the Union Bank of Switzerland or UBS loan acquired by Papua New Guinea, when he was Prime Minister.

In a statement, Police Commissioner David Manning said Mr. O'Neill was taken to the Boroko Police Station, where he was released on bail.

He said this is a process and is pleased Mr. O'Neill made himself available to police to be interviewed.

Mr. Manning explained that this is the first arrest, following on from the findings of the Commission of Inquiry and it will by no means be the last.

Commissioner Manning said investigations are ongoing and not bound by time.

He said a complaint was lodged through the Office of the Commissioner of Police to investigate the findings and recommendations, done by the Commission of Inquiry into the UBS loan.

The Police Commissioner states that police had to look at the Commission of Inquiry report, which includes several volumes as well as transcripts of the three year long COI.

Following further investigation by police, it was discovered that statements and information produced by Mr. O’Neill between 2011 and 2019 were false and misleading, when presented before the Commission and contradicted National Executive Council Policy Submission 67/2014 on financial arrangements for the state acquisition of shareholding in Oil Search Limited and state borrowing.

Commissioner Manning said from police investigations, the evidence gathered confirmed that the answers given before the Commission were flawed and untrue.





