PNG Police to conduct full investigation into Corrupt Parties in Paraka case

The Royal PNG Constabulary said it will continue to pursue, probe, charge and arrest those involved in the ongoing investigations relating to the conviction of lawyer Paul Paraka and corrupt associates.

Police Commissioner David Manning said this following the recent National Court decision on the matter, and the ongoing investigations into other individuals involved in the corrupt dealings and efforts to recover misappropriated funds.

“The initial charges of alleged fraud against Mr. Paraka were laid in 2013, which were dismissed by the National Court with the ruling citing an abuse of process by the State in failing to provide proof of an illegal transaction,” Mr. Manning noted.

“Then again in 2018 similar charges were brought against Mr. Paraka which were also dismissed.

“However, following 10 years of a lengthy court battle by the State against Mr. Paraka, the National Court, on May 29th, 2023, convicted Mr. Paraka of misappropriating over 162 million Kina in public funds.

“This National Court decision now warrants and gives rise to other related matters of fraud, money laundering and misappropriation that are the subject of ongoing investigations.

“The National Court has now ruled that there has been a treacherous and corrupt scheme to misappropriate public funds for personal use.

“The Paraka case attracted significant national interest due to the huge amounts of public money involved in these corrupt dealings.

“Further, the way and manner in which these funds were siphoned through the Department of Finance to various law firms, who would then transfer this money to Mr. Paraka himself, has been the subject of public outrage.

“Concerned citizens and officials have raised serious concerns and want justice to be served, and the recovery of this public money that should have been used for essential services such as health care and education.”

Mr. Manning said the Paraka case has been a long saga and has been the subject of ongoing investigation to bring corrupt parties to face justice and the process is by no means complete.

“As the Commissioner of Police, I take this opportunity and honour to thank those involved tirelessly in the pursuit of justice.

“This includes the Prime Minister, the Public Prosecutor’s office, the Department of Justice and Attorney General, the Solicitor General, and members of the Fraud Squad.

Mr. Manning assured the country that this is not the end of this investigation and further prosecutions will follow.

“The actions of corrupt individuals involved in this matter have caused terrible suffering to the economy of the Papua New Guinea, and welfare of our people,” Mr. Manning said.





NBC News/One PNG News





