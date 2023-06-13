PNG PM Marape says Corrupt Practices will not be tolerated

The Prime Minister James Marape has lodged a formal complaint with the Police against self-proclaimed 'Think Tank' Samson Komati regarding serious allegations made against Commissioner David Manning and the Government in relation to the Ialibu-Pangia MP Peter O'Neill case.

In response to the widely circulated allegations made by Komati on social media, PM Marape stated, "I will be filing a complaint with the Police to initiate an inquiry into the serious allegations he has made against the Police and the Government."

PM Marape further questioned Komati's credentials as a 'Think Tank' by asking if he had reviewed the 15-volume Union Bank of Switzerland (UBS) Commission of Inquiry (COI) report, which was presented to him by Chief Commissioner Sir Salamo Injia on April 5, 2022.

"In matters involving white-collar crimes like the UBS case, where Papua New Guinea suffered a loss of over K3 billion, it is imperative to allow the Police to carry out their duties in accordance with the rule of law," added PM Marape.

Emphasising the principle of "innocent until proven guilty," PM Marape stated that there was no need for public speculation or debate on a matter that is currently before the court, referring to the case involving O'Neill. He reiterated that the Police were simply carrying out their mandated duties and that the court would determine O'Neill's innocence or guilt.

Today (Monday, June 12, 2023), Police called in O'Neill for questioning regarding allegations of perjury during the UBS COI.

PM Marape also pointed out the false claims made by Samson Komati on social media, alleging that the COI found nothing against O'Neill and that the Ombudsman Commission's investigation into the UBS loan also yielded no evidence against him. Furthermore, PM Marape criticised Komati's questioning of Commissioner Manning's decision to call in O'Neill for questioning.

Regarding the constitutional reference filed by O'Neill questioning the legality of a Parliament sitting last August, Komati alleged that the perjury case was intentionally designed to obstruct the proceedings. PM Marape urged Komati to exercise caution when making highly politicised statements that encroaches into due constitutional process deployed by various constitutional offices.

"The UBS COI has concluded, and the Police, as the law enforcement agency, have every constitutional right to examine the report and take appropriate action based on its recommendations," PM Marape clarified.

"Individuals identified by the COI as having committed offenses, such as O'Neill, are subject to due process by the Police."

PM Marape stressed that Komati's attempt to establish a connection between the UBS COI case against O'Neill and the Supreme Court matter filed by O'Neill was unfounded, as the two are distinct and separate issues.

“The UBS inquiry is following its own course, and banks and companies like UBS, Oil Search, PAC LNG, law firms, financial advisors, and other persons of interest will be pursued in line with the recommendations of the UBS inquiry report,” he said.

“It is not about O’Neill but about the country and the losses we have suffered as a result of scheming and corrupt practices."





Media/One PNG News





