PNG Minister for Higher Education Don Polye joins Pangu Pati

The Minister for Higher Education, leader of THE party and Kandep MP Hon. Don Pom Polye has joined Pangu Pati this afternoon at the State Function Room, National Parliament Haus, in Port Moresby.

Minister for Higher Education, THE Party Leader and Kandep MP Don Polye Joins Pangu Paty: Photo Credit: Marape-Rosso Government

This shows confidence in the leadership of PM Hon. James Marape as the Prime Minister of Papua New Guinea and Pangu led Marape-Rosso Government.

Morobe Governor Hon Luther Wenge joined Pangu Pati during the beginning of the two weeks Parliament session and Hon Don Polye joined Pangu Pati during the closing of the Parliament session.

Pangu numbers growing up to 55 MPs now.





Media/One PNG News





Next: PNG PM Marape says Corrupt Practices will not be tolerated