Police investigating brutal murder of taxi driver

The Police in Central province is currently investigating the brutal murder of a taxi driver whose body was found between Edai town and Boera village, outside of Port Moresby.

Taxi drivers in NCD gathering at Unagi Oval

Central Provincial Police commander John Midi says the body of the taxi driver was found yesterday with lacerations, including a deep cut on the face, back, shoulders, and both legs.

He says the lacerations may have been caused by a sharp object such as a bush knife.

The deceased has been identified as from the highlands region after his ID cards and driving licenses were located.

PPC Midi says members from his minor crimes section have commenced investigations since yesterday and are trying to identify who and where the deceased was with before his death.

He's appealing to relatives of the diseased not to take the law into their own hands and let the Police complete their investigations.

He condemned the killing and further appealed to all taxi drivers who have gone on strike today to resume duties as disruption to public transport will affect a lot of citizens in the city.

NBC News/One PNG News





