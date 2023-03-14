PNG Nationwide consultation to Review Form and System of Government underway

The nationwide consultation into the Review of the Form and System of Government- Specifically the Election of the Prime Minister by the People, will last for a week for each Province and will run until May 18th, 2023.

The Constitutional and Law Reform Commission made this known in a statement.

Consultations for the New Guinea Islands Region will run from March 6th to the 17th while for the Mamose Region from the 20th to the 31st of March.

The Highlands region consultations will be held in April from the 3rd to the 27th.

The month of May will see the Southern Region consultations from the 1st to the 18th.

The consultation to Review the Form and System of Government- specifically on the election of the Prime Minister by the People, was launched in Port Moresby by prime Minister James Marape recently





