Ministers of the Autonomous Bougainville Government reshuffled

The President of the Autonomous Bougainville Government Hon. Ismael Toroama has done a re-shuffle and appointed seven new Members of the ABG as Ministers into his Cabinet.

Article and Photo by Aloysius Laukai: New Dawn FM News

The swearing in ceremony took place in the ABG Conference Room in Buka conducted by the Bougainville Provincial Magistrate Bruce Tasikul and witnessed by the ABG President Toroama, Deputy Chief Secretary, secretaries, senior officers and public servants.

Bougainville Chief magistrate Bruce Tasikul assisted the four reshuffle and three newly appointed Ministers into the ABG Cabinet.

The four re-shuffled Ministers are:

Amanda Masono Minister for Public Service vacating Lands, Physical Planning, Environment and Conservation Ministry, Hon. Joseph Mona Minister for Technical Services vacating the Public Service, Hon. Theonila Matbob Minister for Community Government vacating the Ministry of Education Hon. Thomas Pataaku Minister for Education who vacated the Community Government Ministry.

Also, the newly appointed Ministers are:

Hon. Robin Wilson Minister for Mineral and Energy Resources Hon. Dennis Lokonai Minister for Health Hon. Junior Tumare Minister for Lands, Physical Planning, Environment and Conservation.

Mr. Toroama told the Ministers and Members of ABG that the changes in Cabinet are required to maintain the confidence and trust of the people of Bougainville to have in the government to effectively deliver basic services and to ensure resolve for an independence Bougainville is not compromised.

“I have said so often that change enables progress and progress is a sign of growth, maturity and independence.”

“The focal point of my government to introduce the reforms and prepare Bougainville for Independence and to achieve this, it requires innovative and committed leadership at the political level by the respective Ministers of my Cabinet,” Mr. Toroama said.

Mr. Toroama encouraged the Ministers to put aside their differences and work together to serve Bougainville and the Independence Mission.

