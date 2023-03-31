Bougainville Regional and Central MPs donate Ambulance to Health Center

An ambulance was donated to the Ruruvu Health Centre as a token of appreciation from the office of the Regional MP and Central Bougainville MP.

The keys to the ambulance were handed over by Hon Peter Tsiamalili Jr to Hon Simon Dumarinu, who presented it to Wakunai district manager Mr Mathew Kusa.

Article and Photo by Aloysius Laukai: New Dawn FM News

Mr Kusa gave the keys to the health center’s representative on the ground.

Hon Simon Dumarinu challenged the people gathering at the regional games to look after the vehicle for the benefit of everyone in the community.

He said the last thing was for the ambulance to be made as a private family vehicle.

‘We must take ownership and show the rest of PNG that we are responsible for the good of us, as Bougainvilleans,’ he said.

Wakunai district manager Mr Mathew Kusa expressed gratitude on behalf of his people.

Kusa said the donation was a timely gesture as the people of Ruruvu earned by looking after their current ambulance.





