PNG National Weather Services predicts extreme dry weather in April

The PNG National Weather Service predicts a looming, prolonged dry weather condition when the dry season kicks in in the Month of May.

National Weather Service Assistant Managing Director Kasis Inape says seasonal climate outlook data reveals PNG’s vulnerability to a long dry spell.

Meteorologists fear a continuation of last year’s drought is imminent with an extended dry spell.

The sad reality is that soil fertility is not yet able to sustain agricultural growth despite experiencing a wet season.

Even the three months of rainfall since November last year is still insufficient to replenish the soil.

Meantime Papua New Guineans have been warned to take heed of weather warnings issued daily as torrential rains and string gale winds will continue until April.





NBC News/One PNG News





