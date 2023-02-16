Shops in Bougainville giving lollies to customers instead of change

Chief Collector of Taxes Dr. Alois Daton comments on the Stores in Bougainville not giving their loyal customers change as coins after buying goods from the stores.

Photo and article by Aloysius Laukai: New Dawn FM News

“Businesses like shops must ensure there are enough coins to give as change to customers. You go to stores to buy rice and tinned fish and you will expect your change not Maggie cube, lollies or even biscuits as change. This is unacceptable,” he commented.

According to Dr. Daton, Stores are not giving change to the customers has become an issue where Bougainville business association like Buka Business Association (BBA), Central Bougainville Business Association (CBBA) and the Buin Businesses Association (BBC) must inform their members who are shop owners to make it their businesses to change notes for coins.

As this issue have been raised by a lot of customers, it is the shop owner’s responsibility. A lot of these customers are ordinary people who have earn their money through marking, fishing, cocoa and even copra, they have a right to their change.

“A mother at the market manages to find coins and gives your change; unlike shops, they give you Maggie cube instead. And as trading operates everyday so is the K0.50 change accumulates overtime and this means that part of the business operation is collecting money illegally from customers,” Dr. Daton stated.

Customers have right to their change and store owners or even employees should make it their responsibility to change notes to get coins for change for these customers.

Also, during the Mini Bougainville Business Summit today, Dr Daton made an appeal to the BBA for the issue of change in stores when presenting the tax policy submissions.





New Dawn FM News/One PNG News





Next: PNG-Australia Ministerial Forum set for Friday 17th February in Canberra



