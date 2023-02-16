PNG-Australia Ministerial Forum set for Friday 17th February in Canberra

The Deputy Prime Minister of Papua New Guinea, John Rosso is in the Australian capital Canberra for the 29th Australia Papua New Guinea Ministerial Forum, set for tomorrow- Friday, 17th February 2023.

He's accompanied by senior government ministers and officials, and representatives of the Business Council of PNG.

There will be an Australia Papua New Guinea Business Dialogue tomorrow morning, hosted by Australia's Foreign Affairs Minister Penny Wong, and Minister for Trade and Tourism, Don Farrell.

This will be followed by the ministerial forum, also hosted by Senator Wong.

The PNG delegation aims to finalize outstanding bilateral issues, particularly in key areas of regional security, economics, climate change, agriculture, and visa arrangements.

NBC News/One PNG News





