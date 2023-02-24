NFA signs deal with PNG DataCo as its Digital Transformation Partner

National Fisheries Authority (NFA) signs deal with PNG DataCo Limited (DataCo) as its Digital Transformation Partner

The National Fisheries Authority (NFA) and PNG DataCo Limited (DataCo) today signed a Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) to seal the partnership for DataCo to be the Digital Transformation partner of NFA as it embarks on its modernisation program.

DataCo as a State Owned Entity responsible for developing and managing critical digital infrastructure including Fibre optic cables across the country, Data Centres and having the experience of undergoing such digital transformation themselves are positioned well to assist NFA through its digitalisation journey.

The DataCo CEO, Mr. Paul Komboi said that “we in DataCo appreciate the trust and confidence in DataCo and its ability to be their partner in this journey. From DataCo’s experience, it is not an easy journey and it is a long journey but we will be with NFA all through their modernisation program. Having gone through such a program to digitalise and integration of our Business Support Systems and our Operational support Systems, we understand the challenges and will work through those challenges with the NFA Team to achieve the outcomes of the MoA”.

Mr. Komboi further added that “we are also looking forward to working with any other government agencies who need a digital partner to help them in their digitalisation program to implement the governments Digital Government Policy and Legislation”.





