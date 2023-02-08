PNG Secretary for Justice Dr. Eric Kwa arrested and charged

The Papua New Guinea Secretary for Justice, Dr. Eric Kwa has been formally arrested and charged by police in the National Capital District.

NCD Metropolitan Superintendent Silva Sika confirmed that Dr. Kwa was charged with a count of Dangerous Driving Causing Death under the Criminal Code Act.

Dr. Eric Kwa arrested and charged for dangerous driving leading to death: Photo and article by Eric Tamaan: NBC News

Mr. Sika says Dr. Kwa is alleged to have been involved in dangerous driving causing death.

Dr. Kwa was escorted by Police to the Boroko Police Station at around midday yesterday, before he was formally arrested and charged.

The charge follows the death of one late Lucy Shirong, an officer with his department.

She is said to have died from injuries sustained during the fatal car accident between Hisu and Bereina, along the Hiritano Highway on October 17th, 2022.

According to Mr. Sika, Dr. Kwa was refused bail and detained at the Boroko Police Station cell and can be released if he successfully applies for bail through his lawyer at the National Court

Mr. Sika says Dr. Kwa was cooperative and understood the process he is going through.

The NCD Metropolitan Superintendent says the truth about what actually happened will be revealed in Court.

Dr. Kwa is expected to appear at the Waigani District Court this week.





NBC News/One PNG News





Next: PNG National Court dismisses election petition against Governor Noah Kool