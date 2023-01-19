Sir Bob Dadae makes history to hold Governor General post for two terms

Grand Chief Sir Bob Dadae has made a history to be the first to hold the Governor General post for two terms for the independent state of Papua New Guinea . Incumbent Governor General Sir Bob Dadae, has been voted again as the country's 11th Vice Regal, by Parliament today.

Sir Bob managed to secure a total of 71 votes to beat the only woman candidate Ms Winnie Kiap with 33 votes.

Sir Bob managed to pass the first hurdle when he managed to collect 93 votes to be eligible to become one of the candidates in this race.

He later collected 69 votes to stay in the race, when the first vote was taken, while woman candidate and Ambassador Winnie Kiap collected 31 votes.

Former Manus Governor, Steven Pokawin, only managed to collect 3 votes and was eliminated after the first vote.

This is the second term for Sir Bob to be the vice-regal of the country and he's the first to hold onto the post for the second term, which none of his successors managed to, do since Independence.





NBC News/One PNG News





