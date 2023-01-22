PNG Department of Education strict on teacher's punctuality

More than 60,000 teachers across the country's primary and secondary schools resumed duties for the 2023 academic year this morning.

The Education Department is reminding the teachers to be mindful of their punctuality to their duties.

Secretary Dr. Uke Kombra believes academic and learning achievements will not be effective, if teachers punctuality is lacking.

"We cannot allow for any absenteeism in schools. Provinces must take the leadership to make sure that teachers attendance is an area of urgent attention."

"We as policy makers in the Department and the Ministry, the Teaching Service Commission, we all must work together to make sure that teachers are in the classroom and are teaching."

"If you want to see an improvement in the quality and standard of education, this is one area we have to attend to," said Dr. Kombra.

Meanwhile, the Education Department is encouraging that all resumptions forms be filled within the premises of the schools.

Secretary Dr. Uke Kombra says filling out resumption forms outside their schools is a breach of protocols.

According to the PNG education calendar, all teachers in the country resume duty today, while students commence classes for the 2023 academic year next Monday, January 30, 2023.





