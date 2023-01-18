PNG Government to ban importation of frozen chicken

The Papua New Guinea National Government will impose a blanket ban on the importation of frozen chickens into the country to protect the Billion-Kina local poultry industry.

Agriculture Minister Aiye Tambua announced, that the ban will take effect at the end of this month.

Article by Charles Yapumi: NBC News

He says protecting the poultry industry from imported diseases is the main reason for the decision.

Agriculture Minister Aiye Tambua has announced the implementation of advice from the National Agriculture Quarantine Authority to ban the importation of all frozen chickens into the country.

It will take effect at the end of this month, but will not affect orders placed before the ban date.

The Agriculture Minister making the official announcement before the media says protecting the Billion Kina Local Poultry Industry is important.

The Member for Goroka further says the decision is not a bottleneck approach but to safeguard the poultry in the long run.

Meantime, PNG imports nearly, K200 million worth of frozen chickens annually, to meet the demand for this favorite protein.

Minister for Agriculture Aiye Tambua admits a ban on the importation of frozen chickens will make consumers pay more at the counter.

But he’s confident the two major producers of frozen chickens in the country will fill the demand gap.

Minister Tambua says Niugini Tablebirds and Zenag had given guarantees to increase production, which will create thousands of jobs for Papua New Guineans.

He further says the ban will influence thousands of Papua New Guineans to go into this poultry business to meet the demand, creating more income in the small to medium business space.





