Powes Parkop discharges from Gold Coast University Hospital

Papua New Guinea's National Capital District Governor Powes Parkop has been reported to have been discharged from the Gold Coast University Hospital, Australia, and is doing well.

According to a brief from the office of the NCD Governor on Sunday, he's soon returning for duties after a few more reviews are completed.

On December 21, 2022, Governor Parkop was rushed to the Port Moresby General Hospital Emergency Department with stomach complications after a cardiac procedure was performed.

He was treated before being transferred to the Port Moresby General Hospital Intensive Care Unit for further treatment.

Governor Parkop was further moved to the Pacific International Hospital for specialist treatment, however,, upon recommendations, he was medivac to Australia on Friday 23rd December.





NBC News/One PNG News









