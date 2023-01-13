Australian PM Albanese visits late Sir Michael Somare's tomb

Papua New Guinea Prime Minister James Marape, and his Australian counterpart, Anthony Albanese, stopped over at the late former Prime Minister of Papua New Guinea, Sir Michael Somare's tomb, to pay their respect.

Both Prime Ministers made a short stop over at Kreer Heights in Wewak, and laid their wreaths, and also signed a visitors book, which is placed at the tomb area.

This visit is the second for Prime Minister James Marape, and the first for Mr. Albanese.

Mr. Albanese purposely requested to visit the East Sepik Province, to pay his respect to the founding Prime Minister of Papua New Guinea, the late Grand Chief Sir Michael Somare.

Both Prime Ministers visited Sir Michael's tomb after getting off the plane at Boram Airport, in his official visit to the province.

He and his wife later signed the visitors book and this was also followed by Prime Minister James Marape.

Mr. Albanese also used to occasion to plant a coconut tree, to signify his visit to the burial site.

They left to visit the Boys Town at Mission Hill, before heading to the Moem Army Barracks, to visit the new accommodation buildings, which were built recently.

He will then attend a luncheon, which will be hosted by East Sepik Governor Allan Bird, at the Officers Mess at Moem Barracks, then visit an Art and Craft Market at Boram before returning to Port Moresby, then onto Australia.





