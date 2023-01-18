PNG Foreign Affairs Minister Tkatchenko presents PNG-INDO Border Agreement Statement

Papua New Guinea Foreign Affairs Minister Justin Tkatchenko is calling on Members of Parliament to review the Border Agreement between Papua New Guinea and the Republic of Indonesia.

He says the policy is due to be ratified by Parliament in 2023.

Minister Tkatchenko expressed this when presenting the Border Agreement Statement in Parliament.

Foreign Affairs Minister Justin Tkatchenko presented the Statement highlighting the essence of reviewing the Border Agreement.

He says the review of this policy is for the benefit of communities sharing the border.

Since its inception, the Border Agreement was reviewed in 1993, 2003, and 2013. With Indonesia formally completing its part, the honors are now upon Papua New Guinea.

Vanimo Green MP Belden Namah says the agreement is crucial as there are critical issues concerning the border between PNG and Indonesia.

East Sepik Governor Allan Bird also expressed his concerns. He says for 20 years the Policy remain stagnant. He believes more consultation at the border is necessary.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister James Marape says the Parliament will have 10 days to review.





