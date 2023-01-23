Funds for PNG Tertiary Institutions to be disbursed this week

The Department of Higher Education Research Science and Technology is advising parents and students that funds for respective higher tertiary learning institutions will be disbursed to respective school accounts this week. He told NBC News in an exclusive interview that warrants have been released last week.

Dr. Hualupmomi said the warrants are for the Tertiary Education Study Assistance Scheme (TESAS), which also includes the outstanding from last year's second semester and Higher Education Loan Program (HELP).

"K101.5 million - that's for TESAS that will support the 19,460 students based on the available spaces at all our higher learning institutions."

"And for HELP is K40 million. We budgeted for K130.1 million but according to the budget for this year, there's an allocation of K40 million."

"So K101.5 million plus K40 million will be around K141.5 million in total for TESAS and HELP to support the 2023 academic year."

"And also, the K33.3 million for the second semester which is last year, the warrants have also been released so that will be sorted out," said Dr. Hualupmomi.

Dr. Hualupmomi further advised first year and continuing students to check at their nearest Air Niugini office for their tickets to travel to their respective higher learning institutions.

Meanwhile, the National Government has set a record this year by fully funding scholarships for all higher learning institutions.

Dr. Hualupmomi told NBC News more than 19,000 available spaces at tertiary institutions have been funded.

"Total spaces available at the higher learning institutions is 19,000 plus."

"These more than 19,000 spaces, those students, including the 11,000 that have been selected through the online system, including another 8,000 students who've been selected by the institutions to fill up the 19,000 spaces will all now be awarded scholarships," said Dr. Hualupmomi.

